Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Hovland's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hovland's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 5 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.