In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tyrrell Hatton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hatton's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hatton's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 6 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.