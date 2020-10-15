-
-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
-
Interviews
Tyrrell Hatton’s interview after Round 1 of THE CJ CUP
Following his opening-round 7-under 65 at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Tyrrell Hatton talks about having the low round after of the day and what his mindset is heading into Friday with the lead.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tyrrell Hatton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hatton's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hatton's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 6 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.