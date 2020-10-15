In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 4th at 5 under with Jon Rahm; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Duncan's 163 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.