Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 65th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Tommy Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 205 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 13th hole, Fleetwood hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his seventh shot and finishing with a quadruple bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the day.

After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fleetwood had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 5 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 92 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 over for the round.