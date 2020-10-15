In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tom Hoge hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 10th, Hoge's tee shot went 268 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 156 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hoge's tee shot went 237 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 3 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Hoge chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.