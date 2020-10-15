-
Talor Gooch putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Talor Gooch hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Talor Gooch hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Gooch chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
