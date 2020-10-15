In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tae Hee Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 131 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.