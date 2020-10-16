Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 72nd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Im to 4 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Im to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 6 over for the round.