Sung Kang shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
