-
-
Si Woo Kim putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim’s short game yields birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Si Woo Kim gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Si Woo Kim's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
Kim's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.