Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at even for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 32nd at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lowry's 79 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Lowry hit his 98 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lowry to 1 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Lowry got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lowry to even for the round.