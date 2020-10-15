-
-
Sergio Garcia putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Sergio Garcia use nice approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Sergio Garcia lands his 90-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Sergio Garcia had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.