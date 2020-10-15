-
Seonghyeon Kim shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Seonghyeon Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 65th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
Kim got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Kim's tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
