-
-
Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz taps in for birdie at No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Muñoz chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.