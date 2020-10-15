-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Scheffler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
