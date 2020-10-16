Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryan Palmer had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Palmer's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Palmer's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Palmer had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.