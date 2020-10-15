Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Xander Schauffele; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Henley's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Henley hit his 216 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Henley's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.