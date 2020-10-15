Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee shot 333 yards to the native area on the 571-yard par-5 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.