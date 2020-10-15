-
Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
