In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Rickie Fowler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Fowler's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Fowler hit his 121 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Fowler's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Fowler got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 4 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Fowler hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.