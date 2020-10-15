  • Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Rickie Fowler lands his 147-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Rickie Fowler uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

