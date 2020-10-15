In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Richy Werenski hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Werenski's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Werenski's tee shot went 243 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Werenski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werenski to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.