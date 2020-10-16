-
-
Paul Casey shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Paul Casey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Casey hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Casey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.
On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Casey's his second shot went 15 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.