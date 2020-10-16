In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cantlay finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On his second stroke on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Patrick Cantlay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

Cantlay missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cantlay's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Cantlay chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.