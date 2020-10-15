In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Nick Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Taylor hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 195 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.