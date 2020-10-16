Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Thompson's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thompson's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.