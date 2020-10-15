In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matthew Wolff hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day in 78th at 8 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Wolff's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Wolff went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 6 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff's tee shot went 206 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 8 over for the round.