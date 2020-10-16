Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Matthew Fitzpatrick had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Fitzpatrick chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.