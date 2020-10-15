In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Kuchar got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 186 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 4 over for the round.