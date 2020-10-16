-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Hubbard hit his 113 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 third, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.