-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 seventh, Leishman hit his 85 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Leishman's tee shot went 140 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.