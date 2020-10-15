In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Hughes got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes sunk his 4th shot from 4 yards to get bogey on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, bringing him to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.