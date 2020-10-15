-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes nearly aces No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 15-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Hughes got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes sunk his 4th shot from 4 yards to get bogey on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, bringing him to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
