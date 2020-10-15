Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oosthuizen had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Oosthuizen's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Oosthuizen hit his 202 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.