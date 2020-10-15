In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jaekyeong Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 65th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Lee got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Lee got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 182 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.