-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.