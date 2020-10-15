Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 72nd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Lee chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.