Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Streelman's 148 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Streelman's tee shot went 237 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 154-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.