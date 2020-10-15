In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Na got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Na chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Na's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 4 over for the round.