In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 65th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kisner's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kisner's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.