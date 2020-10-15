Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Bradley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Bradley's his second shot went 18 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.