  • Justin Thomas putts himself to an even-par first round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Justin Thomas lands his 152-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it within 3 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

