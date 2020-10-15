-
Justin Thomas putts himself to an even-par first round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Justin Thomas lands his 152-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it within 3 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Justin Thomas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 32nd at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Justin Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Thomas hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Thomas got on the green in 4 and three-putt for double bogey, bringing Thomas to even for the round.
