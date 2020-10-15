In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Justin Rose hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 10th, Rose reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Rose at 1 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Rose chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Rose chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Rose's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rose's 157 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.