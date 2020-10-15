-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
