Joohyung Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.