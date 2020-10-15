Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 4th at 5 under with Tyler Duncan; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a 235 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rahm's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.