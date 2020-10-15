-
-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Joel Dahmen sticks approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joel Dahmen lands his 146-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Dahmen's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.