Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann sinks birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joaquin Niemann drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Joaquin Niemann hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 32nd at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Niemann's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Niemann got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to even-par for the round.
