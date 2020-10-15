  • Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joaquin Niemann drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann sinks birdie putt at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joaquin Niemann drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.