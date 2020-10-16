-
Jim Herman shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
October 15, 2020
Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 72nd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Herman's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 39 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Herman tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
