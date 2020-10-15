In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jeongwoo Ham hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ham finished his day in 77th at 7 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Ham got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Ham chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ham to even-par for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Ham had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ham chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ham to even for the round.

Ham got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Ham had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ham to 2 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Ham hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ham to 2 over for the round.

Ham got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ham to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ham hit his next to the left rough. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Ham to 7 over for the round.