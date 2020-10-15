-
Jason Kokrak shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 248 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kokrak's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
