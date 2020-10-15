In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Day got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Day hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 2 under for the round.